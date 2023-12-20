Police chase leads to 3-car crash on Elvis Presley Blvd; suspect in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a police pursuit and 3-vehicle crash.

Around 2:09 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call on Shelby Drive.

Police say that the suspects approached a woman and stole her vehicle and left the scene.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a police pursuit began.

Officers later discovered that the stolen vehicle was involved in a 3-vehicle accident at the intersection of Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive.

The suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers took the suspects into police custody.

Both suspects were injured from the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital.

One suspect was in critical condition.

