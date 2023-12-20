Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police chase leads to 3-car crash on Elvis Presley Blvd; suspect in critical condition

3-car crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard leaves 2 suspects injured, 1 critical
3-car crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard leaves 2 suspects injured, 1 critical(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a police pursuit and 3-vehicle crash.

Around 2:09 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call on Shelby Drive.

Police say that the suspects approached a woman and stole her vehicle and left the scene.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, a police pursuit began.

Officers later discovered that the stolen vehicle was involved in a 3-vehicle accident at the intersection of Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive.

The suspects exited the stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers took the suspects into police custody.

Both suspects were injured from the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital.

One suspect was in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Judge Melissa A. Boyd (middle)
Shelby Co. judge pleads not guilty to criminal charges
First responders at the scene on I-40
Suspect in fatal Arkansas police pursuit identified
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers honored by The Arc Mid-South with renaming
Memphis-based organization renames program after First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers