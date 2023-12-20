MPD officer injured after downtown crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer was injured in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Just before 11:00 a.m. an officer was involved in the crash on S Lauderdale Street near Ratliff Lane where the driver of another vehicle t-boned the officer’s squad car.

MPD officer involved in crash here at Lauderdale St. and Ratliff Lane in memphis.

Working to gather more information. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/HfTv9DnecZ — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) December 20, 2023

The suspect was treated on the scene and taken into custody.

The office was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now stable.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

