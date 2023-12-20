Advertise with Us
MPD officer injured after downtown crash, police say

The scene near Lauderdale and Vance
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police officer was injured in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Just before 11:00 a.m. an officer was involved in the crash on S Lauderdale Street near Ratliff Lane where the driver of another vehicle t-boned the officer’s squad car.

The suspect was treated on the scene and taken into custody.

The office was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now stable.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

