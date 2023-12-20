MPD investigating death near 201 Poplar
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was found dead downtown.
The person was located deceased at 200 Poplar Avenue, which is across the street from 201 Poplar.
The cause of death is undetermined.
The person’s identity has not yet been revealed.
