Middle school student steals gun accidentally left in school bathroom by security officer, police say

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school security officer’s handgun is now missing after Memphis police say a middle school student walked off the property with it after finding it in the bathroom.

Police say the incident took place Tuesday morning at Kirby Middle School.

The security officer told police that around 10:50 a.m., she accidentally left her handgun in a stall in a girl’s restroom. She said she did not realize her gun was missing until over an hour later.

School staff reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a student enter the bathroom at 10:59 a.m. Police say she appeared to be concealing something underneath her hoodie when she exited.

She then immediately walked out the school doors without permission with another student.

Both students have not been named.

Action News 5 reached out to Green Dot Schools for comment and to see if the security officer remains employed at Kirby Middle.

