Memphis Football welcomes 34 new players during early signing day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis football program and head coach Ryan Silverfield announced the signings of 34 student-athletes on Wednesday.

The 2024 class includes 14 high school seniors and 20 transfer players.

The class shows 16 offensive players, 15 defensive players, two special teams players, and one athlete.

Coach Silverfield brought in five players from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, four from Tennessee, two from South Carolina, and one each from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Maine, Louisiana, and Australia.

The class of players include quarterback Arrington Maiden, running back Makari Bodiford, running back Mario Anderson, wide receiver Brady Kluse, wide receiver Keonde Henry, offensive lineman Cameron Pascal, offensive lineman Calvin McMillan, offensive lineman Jonathan Young, offensive lineman Trent Holler, offensive lineman Keydrell Lewis, offensive lineman Izaiah Reed, offensive lineman Patrick Lucas Jr., linebacker Nathan Thomason, defensive lineman Mond Cole, defensive back Samson Israel, defensive lineman Richard Kinley II, linebacker Jayden Flaker, linebacker Javante Mackey, linebacker Matt Hudson, defensive back Kourtlan Marsh, defensive back AJ Watts, defensive back Jaidyn Denis, punter Joshua Sloan and kicker Caden Costa.

