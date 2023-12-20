Memphis-based organization renames program after First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arc Mid-South is honoring First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers with a program renaming.

The Ron Childers Literacy and Life Skills Classroom was unveiled at the organization Wednesday.

The organization guides adults with special needs through career development and other essential life skills.

Childers has volunteered with Arc since 2015, according to Executive Director Carlene Leaper. Leaper said his impact has been felt every single year.

“He volunteered year after year to support our education literacy class, which is being the voice for those who have no voice,” Leaper explained. “A voice for the voiceless is what we do. And Ron has been an inspiration in providing those services... unselfishness!”

Arc staff said they also look forward to Childers serving as their auctioneer for their annual auction every fall. He has helped raised more than $100,000 through that specific fundraising event alone.

