MATA votes to keep existing bus routes

(Action News 5)
By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The vote is in. Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) board members voted Tuesday night on crucial changes that could affect thousands of riders.

The board voted in favor of Option No. 1 for keeping things as they are. This means no changes are happening as of now.

A lot of people expressed their disapproval of any changes during the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s MATA board meeting. This comes after receiving a lot of pushback from canceling certain routes and ending most routes after 7 p.m.

PRIOR COVERAGE — MATA winter service proposal includes route suspensions, increased wait times

Several people say they could not afford any changes to routes fearing of losing jobs and reliable transport. Riders say this vote to keep things as is the break they have been looking for.

But, many riders worry about how long this is going to last.

Riders still question the reliability of MATA.

More could come from this, and we will keep you posted when we learn more.

