Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos

Jared Ness took the challenge to go to all 26 Pacheros locations in Iowa to win free burritos for a year. (SOURCE: KCCI, JARED NESS, CNN)
By KCCI via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man is the first to complete the “Iowa Queso Cruise,” a challenge to customers to go to all 26 Pacheros restaurant locations in one day.

Pacheros even heard about the challenge and said they would offer 52 free burritos for a year to anyone who could complete it.

The task is a tall order, but Jared Ness decided to take it head-on.

“I figured, screw it, I’m going to be home for two weeks. So, I packed all my stuff for two weeks, and I got out the door,” he said.

Ness’ co-worker Alex Gookin created the challenge.

Gookin did the math and figured out you could visit all Pancheros locations in 24 hours.

Starting in West Des Moines at 10:30 a.m., participating customers could spend five minutes at each location before ending up in Iowa City at 1:45 a.m. right before the restaurant closes.

“Over my lunch break I decided I was going to do the stupid math to see how long it would take to do that, figured it out and it picked up steam pretty quick,” Gookin said.

Pacheros took notice of the challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter, and released official rules.

Ness finished the challenge last Saturday with hours to spare.

“I won’t be eating any more burritos than I already do. This is simply paying for the one burrito I get every week,” he said.

The burrito challenge is a little more feasible with Pacheros in Iowa with 26 locations.

If it were attempted with another Mexican fast food chain, the numbers could be a bit more daunting. Chipotle for example has more than 3,100 locations in the U.S., and Taco Bell has over 7,800.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

