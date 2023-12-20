Man killed in shooting on Summer Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on 3128 Summer Avenue.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

