Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say

Enrii Howell, arrested and charged
Enrii Howell, arrested and charged(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a purse with $6,500 inside.

On October 14, officers responded to a theft call at a sushi restaurant on Park Avenue.

When police arrived, they spoke with a female victim who informed them that her purse had been stolen from behind the cash register.

After watching the surveillance video, officers saw a male suspect, later identified as Enrii Howell, crawl behind the bar area and take the victim’s purse.

According to MPD, the victim had $6,500 in her purse that she was saving to buy a car.

After the investigation, officers took Howell into police custody.

He is now facing charges for theft of property and was booked on December 13.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

