Man crawls behind cash register and steals woman’s purse with $6,500 inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a purse with $6,500 inside.

On October 14, officers responded to a theft call at a sushi restaurant on Park Avenue.

When police arrived, they spoke with a female victim who informed them that her purse had been stolen from behind the cash register.

After watching the surveillance video, officers saw a male suspect, later identified as Enrii Howell, crawl behind the bar area and take the victim’s purse.

According to MPD, the victim had $6,500 in her purse that she was saving to buy a car.

After the investigation, officers took Howell into police custody.

He is now facing charges for theft of property and was booked on December 13.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.