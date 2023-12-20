Advertise with Us
Man in construction clothes robs game store in Millington
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man dressed in construction attire robbed a store in Millington.

According to Memphis police, the man robbed a GameStop on Highway 51 on December 14 around 5:30 p.m.

The man wore a ski mask and had an object in his hand that he presented as a weapon to the clerk and demanded money from the cash registers.

Police say he then possibly left in a white sedan in an unknown direction.

