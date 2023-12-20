Man accused of driving over 100 mph in oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of driving over 100 mph into oncoming traffic during a police chase while three kids were in the car, according to Memphis Police Department.

Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving, and failure to obey a traffic officer.

On Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. officers were flagged down by the victim, Stevenson’s girlfriend, on 3433 Airways Boulevard.

She told officers that Stevenson was not allowing her to get out of his vehicle which also had three children inside, according to police.

Officers were also told by the woman that Stevenson pulled into the Airways Express gas station to put air in one of his tires at which time she got out of the vehicle and called for help to get the children from the vehicle.

When officers walked up to Stevenson’s vehicle and told him to get out, he refused and drove off with the three children still inside, according to police.

Officers got into their squad and began to chase Steveson’s car but he refused to stop, according to the affidavit.

Police say he drove into oncoming traffic and reached speeds over 100 mph.

A short time later, Stevenson got out of the vehicle and ran away while leaving the children inside the car.

Officers returned the children safely to Stevenson’s girlfriend.

The victim stated to officers that Stevenson threatened to beat her a** if she didn’t get into the car.

She told police that she was afraid that he would carry out the threat of assaulting her based on previous domestic violence reports where he was arrested, according to the affidavit.

