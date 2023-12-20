First Alert Forecast: milder, cloudier, quiet mid-week; soggier moments for Christmas holiday

WEDNESDAY: Light south breezes and clouds will begin to make their presence known through mid-week as high pressure begins to push farther to the east. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 50s – a bit warmer than average for mid-late December. While clouds may be more dominant in the skies, we’ll still are dry through mid-week. Lows will drop back into the 30s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: While clouds stay prevalent in the skies, a few sunnier peeks will be possible through the day. We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the 30s, rebounding toward the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon. The clearer patches of sky will likely cloud over through the overnight period – leading to a chance for an isolated shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas prior to Friday’s sunrise. Expect lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled period unfolds through the Christmas holiday season. A few showers could mix in, at times, Friday and Saturday amid mainly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Christmas Eve Sunday will see an increasing rain chance through the afternoon and evening as our next system sluggishly moves eastward. This will keep rain and a few storms in play for Christmas Day Monday. We’ll stay warm in the 60s; but cooler air looks to gradually makes its way into the region through mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

