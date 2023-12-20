Deputies arrest accused identity thief and find murder suspect in her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An identity thief and a first-degree murder suspect were arrested on Tuesday, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Keanna Luellen, 45, is charged with the burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, seven counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card, and five counts of identity theft.

On Dec. 6, deputies responded to a theft from a vehicle at Lamb and Ivy Daycare on 1185 Macon View Place.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who told them she arrived at the daycare just after 5:00 p.m. to pick up her daughter.

She told deputies that she left her vehicle unlocked with her keys inside her purse because she figured she would not be away from her car long.

When she got back to her vehicle the engine did not start and when she noticed her purse was missing from where she placed it.

She also told deputies that several items were stolen including her driver’s license, purse, wallet, house keys, car keys, her social security card, an Apple iPad valued at $850, $150 in cash, $150 in gift cards, a Navy Federal debit card that was used at a Dollar General, a First South Credit Card with $585.46 used at a Walgreens, $170.12 used at a Dillard’s Store, $300 spent at a Destination XL store, $52.08 spent at a Lowes. A USAA debit card was also stolen with $515.55 spent at a Dollar General, and a Discover credit card with $600.00 spent at a Lowes Store, according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies that all of the transactions were fraudulent, unauthorized and had occurred in a short period since her car had been broken into.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the Lowes in Bartlett on Highway 64.

Surveillance video showed a woman wearing a white sweater and black pants scanning what appeared to be gift cards and other cleaning supplies in a shopping cart just before 6:00 p.m.

The woman then left the store and loaded the items into the passenger side of a white Jeep Gladiator.

She then gets into the driver’s seat of the Jeep Gladiator and leaves the Lowe’s.

Surveillance video from Destination XL shows the same woman at the checkout counter alone.

She purchased $500 and $300 Destination XL gift cards with the victim’s credit card.

Cameras in the area near Lambs and Ivy Daycare captured a white Jeep Gladiator traveling on Houston Levee Road from Macon Road at 5:17 p.m. which was shortly after the burglary.

Detectives discovered the tags to be traced back to Budget Rental.

The Jeep Gladiator was rented by Luellen in early Nov. and was on lease until Jan. 2024.

Detectives discovered that the vehicle consistently returned to an address on Wooddale Avenue.

On Dec. 19, detectives performed a search warrant for the residence on Wooddale Avenue.

Luellan was found inside the home and taken into custody.

Detectives also found Demoario Luellan inside the home who was taken into custody for an active warrant for first-degree murder.

Keanna told officers which room she stayed and they began to search it.

Detectives found five social security cards, five Tennessee driver’s licenses, a Cigna insurance card, a Children’s Place card, a Sam’s Club card, an Apple iPad, a Lowe’s card, and stolen credit cards.

