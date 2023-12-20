Council votes to transfer ownership of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council voted Tuesday night to transfer control of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to the University of Memphis while pledging to satisfy concerns of the stadium’s major tenants in the next two weeks.

The home of the Memphis Tigers, the Southern Heritage Classic, and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, will be transferred to the control of the University of Memphis.

That decision came after more than an hour of debate Tuesday night, and UofM Athletic Director Laird Veatch assured organizers of the Southern Heritage Classic and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that the school wants to see those events continue and succeed:

“From the beginning, we have had every intention to move forward in good faith, and just as has been suggested, I do believe confidently, in the time Councilman Warren has suggested we can come together and find a resolution,” he said.

The council was under the gun to transfer control of the stadium to the UofM this calendar year, as it is a stipulation of the $50 million gift of FedEx Founder Fred Smith for the renovation of the stadium.

All parties agreed to work together to satisfy all stakeholders’ concerns.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the City Council for sharing our vision and voting to approve this resolution on Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which will position our University and football program for sustained success. We look forward to working collaboratively in the coming weeks with the City administration, the Southern Heritage Classic, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the USFL to formalize agreements that will set us all up for success into the future.”

