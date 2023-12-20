Advertise with Us
Council votes to transfer ownership of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council voted Tuesday night to transfer control of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to the University of Memphis while pledging to satisfy concerns of the stadium’s major tenants in the next two weeks.

The home of the Memphis Tigers, the Southern Heritage Classic, and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, will be transferred to the control of the University of Memphis.

That decision came after more than an hour of debate Tuesday night, and UofM Athletic Director Laird Veatch assured organizers of the Southern Heritage Classic and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that the school wants to see those events continue and succeed:

“From the beginning, we have had every intention to move forward in good faith, and just as has been suggested, I do believe confidently, in the time Councilman Warren has suggested we can come together and find a resolution,” he said.

The council was under the gun to transfer control of the stadium to the UofM this calendar year, as it is a stipulation of the $50 million gift of FedEx Founder Fred Smith for the renovation of the stadium.

All parties agreed to work together to satisfy all stakeholders’ concerns.

