Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 5 favorite bites of 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From lobster fried rice to jambalaya stuffed catfish, Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about her 5 favorite bites of 2023.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

