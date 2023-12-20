Bartlett Police Department taking votes for new K9 puppy’s name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department’s newest recruit is just about ready to start training, but first needs a name.

Police say the handsome male bloodhound puppy was born November 5.

After hours of deliberation, the department has narrowed down his name choices to “Gus” and “Otis.”

Locals are being asked to participate in the vote by reacting to the department’s Facebook post.

Cast your vote now!

