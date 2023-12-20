Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
First responders at the scene on I-40
Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to...
‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students
Officials said Jasmyne Kite died after getting sick with the flu.
Doctors warn of rising cases of respiratory illnesses after 4th grader dies from flu
3-car crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard leaves 2 suspects injured, 1 critical
Police chase leads to 3-car crash on Elvis Presley Blvd; suspect in critical condition
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Judge Melissa A. Boyd (middle)
Shelby Co. judge pleads not guilty to criminal charges