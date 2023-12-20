5 Star Story: Tennessee Playcations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember how we used to pick out toys from a catalog around Christmas time? Now, the folks at Tennessee Tourism are bringing back the time-honored tradition with mini-brick playcation sets — one of them being the Memphis skyline made up of almost 1,200 mini-bricks, along with the Pyramid, FedExForum and the Big M bridge.

There’s something about the feeling those tiny building blocks bring, especially when you see them in completed form.

And Tennessee Tourism’s Debra Smith hopes to take that feeling a step further.

“It’s an iconic toy. It was a great way for us to showcase a lot of different things across the state,” she explained.

The Tennessee Playcation featuring Memphis' skyline (Action News 5)

Tennessee Tourism partnered with the Mini Building Blocks Company to re-create 25 of the state’s top attractions.

“We have the Memphis Zoo, we have the Fire Museum in Memphis, things like Dollywood in East Tennessee, soundwaves — an indoor water experience in Nashville, Tennessee Aquarium, Ruby Falls, Creative Discovery Museum, Rock City. One of my favorites is there are skylines. Memphis — there’s a Memphis skyline. Nashville, there’s a Nashville skyline,” Smith described while adding, “Each toy is so unique in itself because building with those mini building blocks creates a different experience every time. It’s a great way to showcase the attractions and make it a fun toy. Whether the children are building it or just receiving it built — either way it’s fun.”

And in a throwback to the days of creating a Christmas wish list from a toy catalog, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development unwrapped it’s first-ever Tennessee Playcation toy catalog, with QR codes for easy ordering!

According to Smith, “There are 88 pages throughout the toy catalog of engaging activities. Everything from mazes to word puzzles, coloring things.”

Along with the activities and toy options, you can also book a Tennessee vacation, because, while holiday joy and family fun is the main priority, there’s also hope families will hit the road after choosing their destinations together.

“Tennessee is such an incredible destination for families. We have so many things across the state that are family-friendly and they can experience,” Smith expressed.

And it’s hope those experiences make lasting family memories during the holidays and beyond.

You can get your hands on a Tennessee Playcation Toy Catalog while supplies last as well as a digital guide by clicking here.

