Your First Alert to a hard freeze tonight followed by a warm up that will lead to rain for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Plains is driving cold air into the Mid-South making for a night of bitter cold. Fortunately, the cold won’t last long as a southerly flow returns by the middle of the week allowing temperatures to warm well above average, but also increasing clouds and rain chances as the holiday weekend approaches.

TONIGHT: Clear and COLD with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light East wind and afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 30.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Winter begins Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the upper 50s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures near 60, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Christmas Day will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures again in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

