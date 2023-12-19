Video: MPD searching for suspect that allegedly robbed Crumbl Cookies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in search of a man that allegedly robbed a Crumbl Cookies at South Mendenhall Road on December 14.

Police say the suspect entered the building and pointed an object, believed to be a gun, underneath a sock at employees.

The suspect took money and left the business.

MPD says the suspect was seen on video wearing a yellow hard hat, black ski mask, gray hoodie, yellow safety vest, black gloves, black pants with paint stains, and black shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

