Texas murder fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals in Memphis captured a Dallas, Texas murder fugitive in Ripley, Tennessee on Monday.

Kemone Rudd, 25, allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Dallas business on December 14.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Rudd the next day and U.S. Marshals in Dallas took over the case.

On Sunday, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force learned that Rudd had connections to West Tennessee and could be in the area.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis was notified and began the search for Rudd.

On Wednesday, the Fugitive Task Force and members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office went to an address in the 300 block of Maple Hill Circle in Ripley, Tennessee.

Officials found Rudd at the address and took him into custody without incident.

Rudd is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail as officials wait to transport him back to Texas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.