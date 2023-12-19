Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Texas murder fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

Kemone Rudd, 25, allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Dallas business on December 14.
Kemone Rudd, 25, allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Dallas business on December 14.(U.S. Dept. of Justice)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals in Memphis captured a Dallas, Texas murder fugitive in Ripley, Tennessee on Monday.

Kemone Rudd, 25, allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Dallas business on December 14.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Rudd the next day and U.S. Marshals in Dallas took over the case.

On Sunday, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force learned that Rudd had connections to West Tennessee and could be in the area.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis was notified and began the search for Rudd.

On Wednesday, the Fugitive Task Force and members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office went to an address in the 300 block of Maple Hill Circle in Ripley, Tennessee.

Officials found Rudd at the address and took him into custody without incident.

Rudd is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Jail as officials wait to transport him back to Texas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit

Latest News

he Tax Collector’s Office in Southhaven is moving to a new location.
Southaven Tax Collector’s Office moving to new location
Memphis police are in search of a man that allegedly robbed a Crumbl Cookies at South...
Video: MPD searching for suspect that allegedly robbed Crumbl Cookies
Police say the suspect entered the building and pointed an object, believed to be a gun,...
Video: MPD searching for suspect that allegedly robbed Crumbl Cookies
14K Memphians in the cold, without power
Power restored after outage in East Memphis