Teen seriously injured after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot Monday night in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say they responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Bridgedale Avenue at 6:32 p.m.

From there, the teen was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

The victim’s exact age is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooter, a man, took off in a dark SUV.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

