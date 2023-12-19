Advertise with Us
Teen seriously injured after Parkway Village shooting

The scene on Bridgedale Avenue
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot Monday night in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say they responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Bridgedale Avenue at 6:32 p.m.

From there, the teen was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to non-critical condition.

The victim’s exact age is unknown at this time.

Police say the shooter, a man, took off in a dark SUV.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

