Southaven Tax Collector’s Office moving to new location

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tax Collector’s Office in Southaven is moving to a new location.

The new location will open at 6050 Highway 51 North in Horn Lake at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The Tax Collector’s Office in Southhaven is moving to a new location. (Tac Collector's Office)

The Tax Collector’s Office’s new location was chosen to enhance convenience for citizens by providing abundant parking and improved accessibility.

We are excited about this move, which represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to improve services for the residents of DeSoto County. We’ve seen a significant increase in population and businesses in the Horn Lake and Southaven areas. The new location on Highway 51 is designed to be more accessible, providing a better overall experience for those utilizing our services.

The last day of operations at the current Southaven location will be Dec. 19.

Tax Collector’s Offices in Hernando, Mississippi, and Olive Branch, Mississippi, will stay in their current locations.

All offices are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

