Southaven Tax Collector’s Office moving to new location
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tax Collector’s Office in Southaven is moving to a new location.
The new location will open at 6050 Highway 51 North in Horn Lake at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 22.
The Tax Collector’s Office’s new location was chosen to enhance convenience for citizens by providing abundant parking and improved accessibility.
The last day of operations at the current Southaven location will be Dec. 19.
Tax Collector’s Offices in Hernando, Mississippi, and Olive Branch, Mississippi, will stay in their current locations.
All offices are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
