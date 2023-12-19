Multi-million dollar commitment made to improve Shelby Co. juvenile court system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting a grip on Memphis’ crime crisis requires getting juvenile crime under control. On Monday night, the Shelby County Commission made a multi-million-dollar commitment to improve the way juvenile court helps troubled kids.

Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon asked the Shelby County Commission for more than two million dollars to hire more staffers and to modernize the court’s computer system. And the commission gave him a resounding green light to make it happen.

Memphis is a city under siege. And many of those responsible for the current crime epidemic are kids.

Judge Sugarmon, who took over leadership of Shelby County Juvenile Court last year, told the Shelby County Commission he has a plan to lower the juvenile crime rate. He asked the commission for $2.3 million to hire 21 new Youth Development Counselors.

“They will be working directly with the families,” said Sugarmon, “not doing the paperwork just to get them out of the court, but directly with the families to make sure the services are there, and that the direction of those children is the proactive way. And we’re going to work with the school system.”

Sugarmon said the attrition rate for counselors at Shelby County Juvenile Court is 50%. He said the additional funding will make their entry-level salaries more competitive with other agencies.

By a unanimous 12 to zero vote, the commission approved his request, with several commissioners applauding Judge Sugarmon’s commitment to helping Memphis youth.

Judge Tarik Sugarmon, Shelby County Juvenile Court (Action News 5)

“Our legislative priority as a body is public safety,” said Commissioner Brandon Morrison, “and obviously, it’s a multi-pronged approach. But helping our disconnected youth is certainly an important part of that. It is my position that this body has underfunded the court for some period of time, and perhaps that’s part of the reason we’re in this predicament.”

Commission Vice Chair Charlie Caswell said, “This one is one that is so near and dear to me, especially from understanding the research that, if we don’t take care of it now, we’re going to pay a lot more later. We spend three times more on locking people up then we do on educating them. So, when we fail this, we then fail our county.”

Judge Sugarmon said juvenile court will connect more at-risk kids with more non-profits, including Youth Villages, Afirm and Families Matter, groups that have the resources and knowledge to equip Memphis children and their families with the skills required to be successful in life.

“I know what is needed,” Sugarmon told the commission, “Trust me on this. This money will be well spent. These youth service officers will be well-utilized in this community. I’m committed to service in the community where it’s needed, and to make Memphis and Shelby County better.”

The 2021 Annual Report, the most recent available online, said Shelby County Juvenile Court handles 30,000 cases a year.

The commissioners told Judge Sugarmon they want quarterly updates with real-time data to show them how his plan is working and how those millions in tax dollars are being spent.

