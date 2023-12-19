MSCS Board selects 3 finalists for superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district is now one step closer to naming its next superintendent.

Tuesday, the Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board approved the following finalists in a 9-0 vote:

Yolanda Brown, Chief Academic Officer in Atlanta

Dr. Marie N. Feagins, Chief of High Schools and Leadership Development with Detroit Public Schools

Dr. Cheryl Proctor, Deputy Superintendent for Portland Public Schools

