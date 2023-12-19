Advertise with Us
MSCS Board selects 3 finalists for superintendent

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district is now one step closer to naming its next superintendent.

Tuesday, the Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board approved the following finalists in a 9-0 vote:

  • Yolanda Brown, Chief Academic Officer in Atlanta
  • Dr. Marie N. Feagins, Chief of High Schools and Leadership Development with Detroit Public Schools
  • Dr. Cheryl Proctor, Deputy Superintendent for Portland Public Schools

Action News 5′s Bria Bolden will have more on Tuesday’s board meeting at 10 p.m.

