Mother recovering after being shot outside Orange Mound home after Christmas shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Orange Mound Sunday night after Christmas shopping. Action News 5 spoke with locals who said the victim is doing better, but the shootings need to stop.

Memphis police were called to Cable Avenue for an aggravated assault and shooting just after 5:30 Sunday evening.

The sound of gunshots is a noise that sounds all too familiar to Eddie Parker.

“I heard a lot of shooting, and I looked out the window and didn’t see anything really, and then I saw a crowd next door and closed my door and kept watching the game,” said Parker, an Orange Mound resident.

He’s lived in the Orange Mound area for about 20 years. He said he was home when the shooting happened.

“I feel numb, it’s happening every day, every week. It just happened close to me this time. It’s happening all the time,” he said. “I don’t know where all these guns are coming from, but they need to get rid of them some type of way... It’s just terrible, you can’t hardly leave home without looking around and wondering if somebody is going to start shooting or what. That’s a terrible way to live.”

The police report says that on Sunday evening, the victim’s mother was inside a home on Cable Avenue talking to her daughter on the phone.

The victim drove up to the house after Christmas shopping and was about to get out of the car to pick up her kids when the shots were fired.

Police say the Memphis mother was shot multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Right now, I just want the crime to stop. It’s got to stop in our own neighborhood. It starts in our own backyard,” said Warren Banner, an Orange Mound community leader.

Banner works with different organizations in Orange Mound to help stop violence, like Guns Down in Orange Mound. He said he is also related to the victim.

He told Action News Five that the victim’s mother helped get a Sky Cop on their street to deter crime.

“My auntie, her name is Ethel Jones Cook, and our Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen, provided us with the cop camera,” he said.

But even with their efforts to bring in resources, their family still became the victim of violence.

Memphis police say that surveillance video from the area shows a red Toyota Tacoma pull alongside the victim’s car before shots were fired.

Police say the truck is possibly a 2000s model, with four-wheel drive, an extended cab, larger all-terrain or mud tires, and a bed rack with an amber or yellow light bar.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police say the shooter who seriously injured an Orange Mound mother on Sunday occupied this red Toyota Tacoma. (Memphis Police Department)

