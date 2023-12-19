Advertise with Us
Memphis ranks 2 worst metro city for package theft, how to protect yourself

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tis the season for porch pirates with grinches looking to steal your holiday cheer.

In fact, Memphis is listed in the top 3 worst metro cities for package theft, according to the annual SafeWise Package Theft report.

Rebecca Edwards, lead safety reporter at SafeWise, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim and keep your packages safe this holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

