Memphis Basketball announces signing of Kansas State transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway officially announces the midseason signing of Kansas State transfer Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday afternoon by the program.

Tomlin can practice and join the team; however, he is awaiting his confirmation of graduation from Kansas State to be eligible to play for Memphis.

The transfer was seen sitting behind the bench at the Tigers’ upset win versus #13 Clemson this past Saturday.

He will more than likely be in attendance for Memphis’ top-25 duel versus #22 Virginia on Tuesday.

Tomlin spent one season at Kansas State last year, playing a pivotal role in leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1 block per game as a junior last year in all 36 games.

Prior to his time in Kansas, Tomlin played two seasons at Chipola College (Florida) and one season at Monroe Community College (New York).

During that time, Tomlin was rated as the number seven prospect on the 2022 JuCoRecruiting.com Top 100.

Memphis will await the clearance of the 6-foot-10 forward as he looks to make an immediate impact on the team.

