MATA may change its routes around Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much anticipation centered around MATA’s board meeting on Tuesday.

Many riders are wondering if their normal routes to school, work or around the city of Memphis will be canceled.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. If approved, these changes will go into effect on Sunday, February 11.

Leaders with MATA say due to low ridership they believe changing their routes and schedules will enhance their overall service.

The original proposal included suspending all their routes after 7 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

It also included eliminating at least seven routes including Memphis International Airport, Central and Walnut Grove, and Perkins Road.

MATA leaders say after nearly 150 public comments at meetings, they’ve come up with some alternative proposals.

Today they will discuss four different options that include some amendments to their original plan.

With those amendments, still six routes face being eliminated in all four of the proposals being discussed today.

Advocates for riders say they are not pleased.

“I don’t care if there’s five people riding the bus per hour. That’s just not five people, that’s five families. It affects five families. Somebody’s trying to get to work,” said Johnnie Mosley/ Citizen for Better Services Chairman. ”Somebody’s trying to get to the doctor’s office. Somebody’s trying to get to the grocery store. They’re not riding bus because they want to ride the bus. They’re riding the bus out of necessity.”

When asked about how the changes will affect those who rely on the low ridership routes.

“As MATA looks to better align available resources with current commute habits, our focus is to enhance service excellence by providing more targeted and reliable trips,” MATA leaders said in a statement.

