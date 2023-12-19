Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man is dead after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing, according to Arkansas State Police.

The chase happened Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound through Crittenden County.

Police say the 43-year-old West Memphis man died after crashing near the 284-mile marker.

Arkansas State Police troopers were assisting a drug task force in West Memphis when the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, sped off.

Police say a trooper was preparing to perform a TVI (also known as a PIT maneuver) when the suspect, who was driving 140 miles per hour, suddenly slammed his brakes, causing a collision.

“The suspect was driving recklessly and putting the public in extreme danger by driving at high speeds, passing on the shoulder, and almost running other vehicles off the roadway,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God our Trooper and other motorists were not injured.”

