Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man is dead after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing, according to Arkansas State Police.

The chase happened Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound through Crittenden County.

Police say the 43-year-old West Memphis man died after crashing near the 284-mile marker.

Arkansas State Police troopers were assisting a drug task force in West Memphis when the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, sped off.

Police say a trooper was preparing to perform a TVI (also known as a PIT maneuver) when the suspect, who was driving 140 miles per hour, suddenly slammed his brakes, causing a collision.

“The suspect was driving recklessly and putting the public in extreme danger by driving at high speeds, passing on the shoulder, and almost running other vehicles off the roadway,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God our Trooper and other motorists were not injured.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Memphis police say these three people shoplifted around $3,400 worth of toys from the Walmart...
Approx. $3,400 in toys stolen from Memphis Walmart
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake
Otis Sykes, 23
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit

Latest News

Man dead after high-speed police chase ends in crash
Kemone Rudd, 25, allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Dallas business on December 14.
Texas murder fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
he Tax Collector’s Office in Southhaven is moving to a new location.
Southaven Tax Collector’s Office moving to new location
Memphis police are in search of a man that allegedly robbed a Crumbl Cookies at South...
Video: MPD searching for suspect that allegedly robbed Crumbl Cookies