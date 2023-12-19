How ‘Connect 2 Memphis’ works: A look inside MPD’s Real Time Crime Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department wants access to your cameras to help solve crimes. It’s all a part of their “Connect 2 Memphis” program.

But you may wonder, how does it work?

Detectives check and monitor cameras at the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

Action News 5 got a look at how MPD monitors participating cameras from Deputy Chief Joe Oakley.

“This is 21st-century policing at its best,” said Oakley. “We may not have a police officer on every street corner, but we can have a camera. MPD can only see the cameras that you choose, so we want outdoor cameras facing the street, your parking lot, the alley.”

Registering your at-home camera is pretty quick and free online.

Police will reach out to you if they believe you may have video of a crime.

But they also want businesses, churches and residents to integrate their cameras using what’s called a “fususCORE” device. It gives police access to your feed for cameras you chose to connect.

According to the Connect 2 Memphis website, fususCORE devices start at $350 for a system with up to four cameras, then a $150 yearly subscription.

According to the University of Memphis’ “Memphis Poverty Fact Sheet” released in September, more than 21% of Memphians lived in poverty in 2022.

“We live in the highest areas of poverty, is there any work being asked of city council to get people some sort of discount?” Action News 5 asked.

“That’s the good thing about our public/private partnership, because we may have businesses or foundations that may be willing to purchase these cores for some of our small business owners or churches, and I think they will do that. I think they will,” said Deputy Chief Oakley.

More than 4,500 home cameras are already registered, and more than 620 traffic and business cameras are integrated.

“We would like to see 10,000, 20,000 registered cameras,” said Deputy Chief Oakley.

He says all integrated cameras have an AI core and can track objects like vehicles.

(Action News 5)

Homeowners can choose which cameras are registered and integrated with MPD, and then police will ask for your footage if registered, and if integrated, you’ll be notified when a detective accesses your system.

“People are skeptical because they think ‘Big Brother’ is watching,” said Deputy Chief Oakley. “That’s not what we’re doing. We developed this program to help our city stay safe and reduce our crime numbers.”

He says major businesses like FedEx and some liquor stores are now using this program.

The Memphis Police Department also monitors integrated cameras at the Real Time Crime Center, during big events like the Southern Heritage Classic or times when a lot of people might be gathered in one place like New Year’s Eve on Beale Street.

You can find more information about “Connect 2 Memphis” here.

