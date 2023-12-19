Advertise with Us
Former Memphis Grizzly Dillon Brooks, Rockets head coach both fined for inappropriate language toward game official

Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second...
Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) yells to an official after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzly and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, along with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, have both been fined for directing inappropriate language toward a game official during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Brooks is also being fined for publicly criticizing the officiating.

He faces a $35,000 fine while Udoka faces $25,000.

According to the NBA, the incident took place during the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 128-119 loss to the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, December 17.

Brooks signed his contract with the Houston Rockets in July.

This is his second time being fined for inappropriate behavior while playing with the team.

