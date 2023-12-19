First Alert Forecast: frigid start Tuesday; milder, cloudier days ahead

Advertise with Us
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: A frigid start to your day, but again, sunshine will rule the afternoon. All of this, under a dome of high pressure, will keep us quiet, bright and cool. Expect the morning 20s to rebound toward the upper 40s to near 50 by the afternoon. Gradually, southerly winds will take hold and push milder air into the region. Expect another cold night, though, not as cold as how we started the day, as lows fall back into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Light south breezes and clouds will begin to make their presence known through mid-week as high pressure begins to push farther to the east. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 50s – a bit warmer than average for mid-late December. While clouds may be more dominant in the skies, we’ll remain dry through mid-week. Lows will drop back into the 30s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A warming trend continue into the 60s by late week into Christmas weekend. A few disturbances will shift their way across the area, helping to yield showers and storms will eventually make their presence known through the holiday weekend before gradually clearing mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

