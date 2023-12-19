Deadline for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium transfer closing in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will be up for another round of discussion on Tuesday.

Ownership and funding are the two factors Memphis City Councilmembers will be considering in the meeting.

The conversation about who will be responsible for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and how much funding that group will receive for it sparked many debates earlier this month.

Last month, City of Memphis leaders proposed transferring their ownership of the stadium to the University of Memphis.

The transfer came with major funding, recently awarded by the state, as well as a $50 million donation from the Founder of FedEx, Fred Smith.

The proposal was pending city council approval and if approved, would go into effect on December 30.

Fast forward to the last city council meeting earlier this month Councilman JB Smiley proposed adding board seats to that transfer deal, which include some city of Memphis officials.

Some council members did not agree with this part of the proposal and moved to have a more in-depth discussion at the full city council later this afternoon.

Council members also expressed their frustration with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland adding he presented what they call a “last-minute proposal” that they now have to ask questions about and think through before the original Dec. 30 deadline.

