Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.(North Dakota Geological Survey)
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah
Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation

Latest News

1-year-old boy shot, killed inside home during drive-by shooting
Mother recovering after being shot outside Orange Mound home after Christmas shopping
The scene on Bridgedale Avenue
Teen seriously injured after Parkway Village shooting
The crime scene on Cable Avenue, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.
Mother recovering after being shot outside Orange Mound home after Christmas shopping