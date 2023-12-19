Advertise with Us
Chilly Tuesday in store but here’s your First Alert to a mild, and wet Holiday weekend ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A frigid start to Tuesday with highs this afternoon only reaching into the upper 40s. Plentiful sunshine to start with clouds building back in for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will gradually rise through the week leading to mild conditions by Christmas. However, rain chances will also be back in the forecast by our Christmas weekend.

TONIGHT: Another cold night with lows near freezing. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Clouds will stick around making for a mostly cloudy day. Highs will jump around 10 degrees from today, into the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs for the rest of the week will hang near 60. Cloud cover will become more prominent Friday and into the weekend. An unsettled weather pattern begins on Friday with scattered showers likely for the back half of the day. Rain chances continue and increase into the weekend with a slow progression of a front inching closer to the Mid-South.

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY: Instead of a big coat this holiday season, you’ll need the umbrella. Highs will be in the low 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder look likely each day as the front will finally shift to our east through Christmas Day.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

