Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 December

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

It Takes Strength to be There for Loved Ones in Need

The heart of a caregiver. Hear one family’s story dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, and how they’re stepping up to help others families!

Caregivers, Brittany & Graham Murray

For available resources, connect with Alzheimer’s Association

Feeding the Human Spirit: What’s New for Shoppers from Kroger’s Grand Opening

The ribbon has been cut! Celebrate 50 years of service in a grand reopening that’s feeding the human spirit!

Cancer Watch: Advancing Lung Cancer Detection

The advancements in detecting lung cancer expand the window of hope for patients.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

