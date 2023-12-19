14K Memphians without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple locations in East Memphis are without power.

Over 14,000 people are without power Tuesday afternoon.

People living around Sam Cooper Boulevard near East Parkway and Walnut Grove Road near Graham Street are in the dark.

We’ve reached out to MLGW for the cause of power outages and estimated time for restoration.

