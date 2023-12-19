1-year-old boy shot, killed inside home during drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just imagine, seven days before Christmas, buying your kids gifts. Now you must buy a casket to bury your one-year-old baby after he was shot and killed.

That’s the tragic reality Leaundra Dockery is still reeling from.

“This stuff happened so fast, ma’am. Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Like about four times, and I turned around. Leo was on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head,” said Dockery.

She is grieving the horrific loss of her youngest of five.

One-year-old Leo Amir Weathers was tragically shot and killed while he was inside his home in Frayser during a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

“My baby, he was crying, he was just crying, and then the police lied to me. They said that my baby was breathing. He took his last breath in my arms. They lied to me,” said Dockery.

Memphis police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Wellons Avenue.

Leo’s mom said her family had just woken up from a long day of running errands and cleaning the house to take showers when the bullets came through the house.

“It happened so fast. I was panicking. I moved him everywhere. He lost a lot of blood,” said Dockery.

She says she is now afraid to call her house a home because she said the shooters targeted the wrong house.

But she said she’s going to make it right by bringing her son’s killers to justice.

“I can tell you everybody’s name. They need to go to jail. I already told the police everybody’s name,” said Dockery.

Memphis police have not released any information about the suspects at this time.

Leo’s family has created a GoFundMe for his burial.

To donate, visit the link below.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.