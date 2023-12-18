Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say spit in the face of a police officer.

On December 12, officers responded to an assault call on North Trezevant Street near Sanders Avenue.

According to MPD, an officer asked Pamela Taylor, 57, to get out of the car and she refused.

Police say that Taylor became irate and resistant as she was being detained.

After Taylor was put in the back of the squad car, an officer rolled down the car window to speak with her.

It was then that Taylor spit in the officer’s face through the open car window.

Later officers discovered that there was a warrant for Taylor’s arrest for theft of property.

She was taken into police custody and is now facing additional charges for assault against a first responder.

