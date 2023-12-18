Advertise with Us
Protests planned ahead of After School Satan Club launch

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids announced Sunday it plans to protest at Chimneyrock Elementary School in January 2024.

This comes less than a week after the Satanic Temple announced the planned launch of its After School Satan Club at the elementary school.

Some community members agree with protesting the club.

“If I was able to, I would probably also participate in that because it’s unnecessary,” said Joevelyn Eubanks, a concerned community member.

In a media release, Foundation officials said in part, “we are concerned that the presence of this club threatens to create ongoing conflict between community members; including other groups; which we fear could spill over and disrupt students; potentially placing them in harm.”

When Action News Five spoke with the leaders of the After School Satan Club they said they expect protests to spark.

“We need more positivity in the city and that’s not positive at all,” said Eubanks.

The club is planned to launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary, according to the Satanic Temple.

The Foundation plans to protest on January 3 and January 10 right before the club launches.

Both protests are expected to bring in people from across the country including Texas and California.

“That’s not a necessity at the school for a Satan Club, why should they be worried about that, when they should be worried about their education,” said Eubanks.

People who live in the nearby neighborhood said having a Satan Club meet near their homes makes them uneasy.

“When I see a Satan symbol, I don’t know I feel kind of awkward around it. I’m not going to judge someone else for their own opinion. I just know me, I’m a believer of God,” said Trenice Clark, who lives in a nearby neighborhood.

This club is not endorsed by MSCS, which is explained on the Satanic Temple’s flyer for the club.

Also, MSCS board members and leaders have explained that they do not support the beliefs of the Satanic Temple which is sponsoring the After School Satan Club.

The Satanic Temple is a federally recognized nonprofit. The organization explained that a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them the right to meet as a club at a K-5 school.

