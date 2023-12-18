Portion of S Parkway renamed to honor Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City engineers installed new street signs along South Parkway in Memphis, honoring former Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer.

Jarvis retired in December 2022 after 43 years at Action News 5.

Jarvis grew up in the Lamar-Airways neighborhood and spent lots of time in nearby Glenview Park.

A portion of the street in front of his childhood home now bears his name.

Jarvis said he is honored and flabbergasted at the renaming, but proud to represent his city.

Congratulations, Jarvo!

