MPD investigates smash-and-grab at AT&T store

Memphis Police Department investigates smash-and-grab at an AT&T store on Monday morning.
Memphis Police Department investigates smash-and-grab at an AT&T store on Monday morning.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab on Monday morning.

The smash-and-grab took place at the AT&T store located at 4899 Summer Avenue.

We have crews on the scene.

We will update you as soon as we learn more information.

