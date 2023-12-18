Memphis men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are in the top 25 for the first time this season.

The new AP Men’s Basketball Poll came out Monday, ranking the Tigers at 23.

The Tigers are ranked on the heels of their victory against previously-unbeaten Clemson at FedExForum.

It’s their third win over a top 25 team this season.

Next up, Memphis will host 22nd-ranked Virginia at 6 p.m. at FedExForum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.