Memphis men’s basketball cracks AP Top 25

Memphis forward David Jones (8) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...
Memphis forward David Jones (8) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are in the top 25 for the first time this season.

The new AP Men’s Basketball Poll came out Monday, ranking the Tigers at 23.

The Tigers are ranked on the heels of their victory against previously-unbeaten Clemson at FedExForum.

It’s their third win over a top 25 team this season.

Next up, Memphis will host 22nd-ranked Virginia at 6 p.m. at FedExForum.

