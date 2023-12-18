Mayor-Elect Paul Young speaks about public safety in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another violent weekend of shootings across the Memphis area, including a one-year-old boy losing his life to gunfire in Frayser.

We are officially two weeks away from Memphis Mayor-Elect Paul Young being sworn in as the new leader of the Bluff City.

Young tells us he already has a plan in motion to curb the crime that plagues this city.

Earlier this month, Young said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is a part of this plan.

Young says after several conversations about her plans for the department, he’s confident in her leadership.

In terms of change, Young says instead of changing who the police chief is, he believes it’s time to change how MPD operates.

“Making sure that we’re investing in prevention and intervention in the lives of these young people headed down the wrong path,” said Paul Young, Memphis Mayor-Elect. “And making sure that when those individuals are taken off the streets, they are held accountable in the court system.”

Young says his plan also includes finding and focusing on the 20% of criminals that are reportedly committing 80% of the crime the city sees.

The new details into Young’s plan come as Memphis police reported at least seven shootings this weekend with at least one being fatal.

Memphis police say a woman was shot on Cable Avenue in Orange Mound around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, the woman’s cousin told us she was actively working to bring change to this neighborhood.

That includes a sky cop camera, which MPD uses for surveillance across town.

Witnesses say the victim was working with city officials to have one built in this area to better understand what crime looks like in this area and a way to track suspects.

According to the Memphis Public Safety site, there have been dozens of crimes committed just in the Spottswood area, including multiple reports of vehicle thefts, assaults, robberies, and at least one homicide.

