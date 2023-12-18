Man wanted for first-degree murder turns himself in to Brownsville police

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A man turned himself in to Brownsville Police Department on December 16.

On December 5, Brownsville police responded to an apartment on North McLemore Avenue where they found Roy Haynes dead.

Richard West, 61, was wanted by BPD in connection with the death of Haynes.

Police say it was soon revealed that the victim was killed the previous day from a gunshot.

West turned himself in about 15 days later.

West is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.