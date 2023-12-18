Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man wanted for first-degree murder turns himself in to Brownsville police

Richard West
Richard West(Haywood Co. Sheriffs Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A man turned himself in to Brownsville Police Department on December 16.

On December 5, Brownsville police responded to an apartment on North McLemore Avenue where they found Roy Haynes dead.

Richard West, 61, was wanted by BPD in connection with the death of Haynes.

Police say it was soon revealed that the victim was killed the previous day from a gunshot.

West turned himself in about 15 days later.

West is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Stone, 21, was charged with aggravated assault
Oxford woman charged with aggravated assault
Derrica Wiggins, arrested and charged
Ex-girlfriend sets bed on fire while former boyfriend and family slept in it, police say
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday morning.
Shots fired in Raleigh leads to MPD investigation
Datavius Puryear, arrested and charged
Man kidnaps and beats 2 women; held them hostage, police say
Pamela Taylor, arrested and charged
Woman spits in police officer’s face, charged with assault, police say

Latest News

Timothy Moore
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say
Memphis Police Department investigates smash-and-grab at an AT&T store on Monday morning.
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at AT&T store
Paul Young
Mayor-Elect Paul Young speaks about public safety in Memphis
Mayor-Elect Paul Young speaks about public safety in Memphis