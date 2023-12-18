Advertise with Us
Man charged with running chop shop inside storage unit

Otis Sykes, 23
Otis Sykes, 23(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after investigators found a stolen car almost completely stripped of its parts inside a storage unit.

Memphis police say the unit was rented and used by 23-year-old Otis Sykes.

In September, investigators executed a search warrant on a unit at the Simply Self Storage located at 3891 Thomas Street, where they found a stripped 2018 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen in January.

Investigators also found several vehicle parts on the ground indicating the car had been stripped inside the unit.

Sykes was booked Monday on property theft ($10,000-$60,000), violation of chop shop law, and altering/destroying a vehicle’s serial number.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

