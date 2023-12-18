Man arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old at Sonic Drive-In, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old at a Sonic Drive-In, according to Memphis Police Department.

Timothy Moore, 55, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession, and employing a firearm to commit a felony.

On November 3, officers responded to a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on 4130 Kirby Parkway where the 17-year-old was shot in his chest, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators spoke with a witness who said he was behind the business with the 17-year-old when a passenger of a red SUV got out and shot the victim.

The witness said he then ran away and the man in the red SUV fired a shot in his direction as he was running away.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle was a red 2009 Ford Edge which drove away from the scene.

Officers contacted the person to whom the 2009 Ford Edge was registered.

He told police that he drove Moore to Sonic Drive-In to confront the victim who had broken into Moore’s wife’s car, according to police.

When they arrived at the business, Moore approached the victim and a man who was next to him at the rear of the parking lot.

Moore fired two shots at the two individuals and then ran back to the red Ford Edge, according to police.

He is expected to appear in court on December 18.

