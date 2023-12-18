Infectious disease expert shares Mid-South cold and flu trends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we enter the second half of December, Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Shirin Mazumder with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is sharing the latest flu and COVID trends in the Mid-South.

Dr. Mazumder joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to avoid getting sick this holiday season.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.